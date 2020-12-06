Global  
 

Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay Glazer

FOX Sports Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay GlazerFOX's Jay Glazer reports that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is on a very short leash based on his recent play. Fans have been calling for backup Jalen Hurts to get playing time in recent weeks.
News video: Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay Glazer

Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay Glazer 01:54

 FOX's Jay Glazer reports that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is on a very short leash based on his recent play. Fans have been calling for backup Jalen Hurts to get playing time in recent weeks.

