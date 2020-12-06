Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chiefs, not Steelers, are the best team in the AFC – Terry Bradshaw

FOX Sports Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Chiefs, not Steelers, are the best team in the AFC – Terry BradshawTerry Bradshaw discusses the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Hear why Terry thinks the Chiefs, not the undefeated Steelers, are the best team in the AFC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: 11-0 Steelers still aren’t on the Chiefs’ level — Tony Gonzalez

11-0 Steelers still aren’t on the Chiefs’ level — Tony Gonzalez 01:25

 Tony Gonzalez conceded that the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit at a perfect 11-0, are the second-best team in the AFC. However, he said the Kansas City Chiefs are still the clear top team in the conference at this point.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Pittsburgh Steelers are not a Super Bowl team, despite their undefeated season | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Pittsburgh Steelers are not a Super Bowl team, despite their undefeated season | THE HERD

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their winning streak against tee Baltimore Ravens, bringing their season record to 11-0, but despite the undefeated record, Colin Cowherd doesn't believe he's looking..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:43Published
Are the Steelers a legit threat to the Chiefs in the AFC? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Are the Steelers a legit threat to the Chiefs in the AFC? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are a top of the AFC race. Lavar Arrington, Bucky Brooks and Marcellus Wiley discuss which AFC team is a legit threat to the Chiefs.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:13Published
Michael Vick: Mahomes' Chiefs won't allow LV Raiders to defeat them a 2nd time this NFL season | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick: Mahomes' Chiefs won't allow LV Raiders to defeat them a 2nd time this NFL season | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to preview the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Vick feels there's no way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will allow the Raiders to prevail..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:35Published

Related news from verified sources

11-0 Steelers still aren’t on the Chiefs’ level — Tony Gonzalez

11-0 Steelers still aren’t on the Chiefs’ level — Tony Gonzalez Tony Gonzalez conceded that the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit at a perfect 11-0, are the second-best team in the AFC. However, he said the Kansas City Chiefs are...
FOX Sports