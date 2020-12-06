Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles — Jay Glazer
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
FOX's Jay Glazer reports that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is on a very short leash based on his recent play. Fans have been calling for backup Jalen Hurts to get playing time in recent weeks.
