You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Australia digests report of Afghan military killings



Australian lawmakers walked a delicate line on Friday of condemning the allegations of a report that found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry



Four-year inquiry began after local media reported special forces had killed unarmed men and children. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 3 weeks ago President Trump,President-Elect Biden Honor Armed Forces Servers On Veteran's Day



Today on Veteran's Day, President Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden took time to honor those who served our armed forces. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:50 Published on November 11, 2020