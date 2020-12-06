Does NY(N) have a chance against Seattle without Daniel Jones?
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Geoff Schwartz explains why he would stay away from betting on the New York Giants game against the Seattle Seahawks. Dr. Matt Provencher gives an update on Daniel Jones' recovery and Jason Mcintyre reacts.
