'Why?' - Ex-ref shares Albion view on Matheus Pereira red card Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Tierney initially had a yellow card ready to show Brazilian Pereira, but VAR official Michael Oliver instructed Tierney to view the footage himself via the pitch-side monitor. Tierney initially had a yellow card ready to show Brazilian Pereira, but VAR official Michael Oliver instructed Tierney to view the footage himself via the pitch-side monitor. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like