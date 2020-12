Jaguars' pass ricochets off Vikings defender for 28-yard TD to Laviska Shenault Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault caught a pass that bounced off Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd's hands for a 28-yard touchdown to cap the Jaguars' opening drive on Sunday. 👓 View full article

