Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Montreal's Lance Stroll 3rd in Bahrain F1 race behind winner, teammate Perez

CBC.ca Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Sergio Perez stayed calm amid the chaos at a remarkable Sakhir Grand Prix to clinch his first Formula One career win Sunday in his 190th race. Canadian driver Lance Stroll was third in Bahrain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative [Video]

Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Lance Stroll says he tested positive for COVID-19 after ifel Grand Prix but is now clear ahead of the next race in Portugal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Perez wins first career F1 race, Canadian Stroll finishes 3rd

 Sergio Perez captured his first career F1 win in Bahrain and his Canadian teammate Lance Stroll joined him on the podium, finishing third.
CBC.ca