Montreal's Lance Stroll 3rd in Bahrain F1 race behind winner, teammate Perez
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Sergio Perez stayed calm amid the chaos at a remarkable Sakhir Grand Prix to clinch his first Formula One career win Sunday in his 190th race. Canadian driver Lance Stroll was third in Bahrain.
