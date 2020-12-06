Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, No. 12 Villanova gut out gritty, 68-64, win over No. 17 Texas Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl once again led the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats to a win handing the No. 17 Texas Longhorns their first loss of the season. Robinson-Earl nabbed 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jermaine Samuels added 13 rebounds, eight points, and two assists. The Longhorns kept pace with the Wildcats for much for much of the game behind 17-point performances from both Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman.

