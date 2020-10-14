Marcus Maye on Raiders game-winning TD: Has to be a better play call

Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them
The pick-up line is officially dead, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've been on a date revealed over half (55%) think one-liners should be forbidden with men 18% more likely..
A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'
A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special..
Nick Wright not concerned for his Chiefs, Mahomes' KC will easily adjust & bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright shows no concern for his Kansas City Chiefs after their loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and Patrick Mahomes wake-up call comments. Nick has faith and given their history feels KC will..