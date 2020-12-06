Liverpool replace Caoimhin Kelleher’s shirt at half-time with name spelt incorrectly vs Wolves Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had to replace his shirt at half-time because of a spelling mistake in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Wolves. The 22-year-old followed up his midweek clean sheet against Ajax in the Champions League with another shutout in the thrashing of Wolves. But eagle-eyed viewers noticed the name on the back of his […] 👓 View full article

