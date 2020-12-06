Global  
 

Floyd Mayweather announces ‘Super Exhibition’ Logan Paul bout for February 2021

Daily Star Sunday, 6 December 2020
Floyd Mayweather announces ‘Super Exhibition’ Logan Paul bout for February 2021Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will take on Logan Paul in a ‘Super Exhibition’ bout in February of 2021 after weeks of speculation over a lucrative crossover fight
