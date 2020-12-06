Floyd Mayweather announces ‘Super Exhibition’ Logan Paul bout for February 2021
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will take on Logan Paul in a ‘Super Exhibition’ bout in February of 2021 after weeks of speculation over a lucrative crossover fight
Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will take on Logan Paul in a ‘Super Exhibition’ bout in February of 2021 after weeks of speculation over a lucrative crossover fight
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources