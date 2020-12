Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Floyd Mayweather has officially announced that he will fight Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on February 20. The retired 50-0 boxing legend will meet the 0-1 YouTuber, who lost his pro debut to fellow internet sensation KSI last year. Mayweather has been retired since 2015, only coming back to beat Conor McGregor in 2017. […]