Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Week 13: Giants vs. Seahawks

Newsday Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
See the scenes as the Giants visit Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em [Video]

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

It's playoff time in fantasy football! The Fantasy Football Today crew is here to help you set your lineup for the first round with their starts and sits of the week. Bears running back David..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:11Published
Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 12 | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 12 | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 12. He has some praising words for the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants and Justin Herbert, while he gave tough love to the Cleveland Browns,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:48Published
Fanalysis NFL Week 12: Jets & Giants Games [Video]

Fanalysis NFL Week 12: Jets & Giants Games

CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 12 with Tim McMaster, co-host and EP of the "Can't Wait" podcast from the Athletic, in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 08:33Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL picks for Week 13: Giants will keep it close vs. Seahawks

 The opening line for Sunday’s Giants-Seahawks game was 7.5 and has skyrocketed due to the injury absence of Daniel Jones. It currently...
Upworthy

Giants vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from model on 116-75 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Giants game 10,000 times
CBS Sports Also reported by •Newsday

Giants' Daniel Jones sidelined for Week 13 vs. Seahawks with injury, Colt McCoy named starter, per report

 The former first-round pick has been ruled out with a hamstring injury
CBS Sports