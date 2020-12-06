Columbus Crew 1-0 New England Revolution: Artur sends Porter´s men into MLS Cup
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Columbus Crew reached the MLS Cup for the third time after a 1-0 win over New England Revolution on Sunday. Artur’s 59th-minute goal was enough for Columbus to win the Eastern Conference final at MAPFRE Stadium, moving into the MLS Cup for the first time since 2015. It marked the first time Columbus have won […]
With the winter months quickly approaching, the New England Patriots and New England Revolution are making sure the most vulnerable among us stay warm. Law enforcement officers from every community across the commonwealth were invited to Foxborough to help the Kraft family and the New England...