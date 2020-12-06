Global  
 

Columbus Crew 1-0 New England Revolution: Artur sends Porter´s men into MLS Cup

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Columbus Crew reached the MLS Cup for the third time after a 1-0 win over New England Revolution on Sunday. Artur’s 59th-minute goal was enough for Columbus to win the Eastern Conference final at MAPFRE Stadium, moving into the MLS Cup for the first time since 2015. It marked the first time Columbus have won […]
