NBC 26 weather forecast



Tonight, we will have cloudy skies and gusty northeast winds up to 30-35 mph with temperatures falling just below freezing. Snowfall will start to move in from the south. Saturday will be a day of.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:39 Published 2 days ago

Nick Wright reacts to Carson Wentz benched in Eagles loss to Packers | FIRST THINGS FIRST



The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and maybe the biggest storyline out of it was the long-anticipated Philly quarterback change. Carson Wentz was benched in the 3rd quarter.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:12 Published 6 days ago