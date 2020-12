Cousin Sal likes Packers to thrash the Eagles on Sunday | FOX BET LIVE



The Philadelphia Eagles rolls into Green Bay Sunday, Cousin Sal explains why he likes the Packers to defeat Carson Wentz and the Eagles easily. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:09 Published 5 days ago

Marcellus Wiley: Carson Wentz is responsible for the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley react to Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Acho and Wiley are on opposite sides on whether Wentz is to blame for this loss. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:17 Published 5 days ago