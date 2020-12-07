Colt McCoy: 'I'm proud' to be able to have led Giants to upset 17-12 win over Seahawks Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

New York Giants back-up quarterback Colt McCoy was called into service this week after starter Daniel Jones hurt his hamstring last Sunday. He and the New York defense helped pull off the upset over the Seattle Seahawks, 17-12. He joined FOX Sports' Lindsay Czarniak after the game to re-live the emotions of the game.

