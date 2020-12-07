Russell Wilson struggles, throwing interception, losing fumble in 17-12 loss to Giants

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Russell Wilson just lost his MVP lead' — Skip Bayless on Seahawks' loss to Bills in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED



The Buffalo Bills advanced to 7-2 after holding on to a 44-to-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo forced 4 turnovers, all on Russell Wilson, and they now hold on to a strong lead in the AFC.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:47 Published on November 9, 2020 Colin Cowherd compares Aaron Rodgers 'moody' leadership style to Russell Wilson's neutral one | THE HERD



Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers is giving off some moody vibes in press interviews after a big loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Colin Cowherd explores how that leadership style could be.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:07 Published on October 22, 2020