Russell Wilson struggles, throwing interception, losing fumble in 17-12 loss to Giants

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Russell Wilson struggles, throwing interception, losing fumble in 17-12 loss to GiantsThe former NFL MVP frontrunner Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has hit a rough patch lately and the slide continued on Sunday. He turned the ball over twice in a 17-12 loss to the New York Giants.
