Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara in the runs against Australia A

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
India's Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara in the runs against Australia ATest vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane smacked an unbeaten 108 and Cheteshwar Pujara hit a half-century as India got their red-ball tour under way Sunday against a strong Australia A side. India play four Tests against the hosts from December 17 in Adelaide with just two three-day games to prepare.

Rahane made the most of his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson

Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson 00:58

 India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using most of the chances thrown at him by the team. He said, "I have played lot more matches, International...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul [Video]

Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul

India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI [Video]

Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI

While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published
Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action [Video]

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action

The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

India vs Australia Tests: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara warm-up in style vs Australia A

 Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hit 50s, with skipper Rahane nearing a hundred as India warmed-up for the Tests against Australia A in Sydney.
DNA