Boxing: Floyd Mayweather announces fight against YouTube sensation Logan Paul

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Boxing: Floyd Mayweather announces fight against YouTube sensation Logan PaulFloyd Mayweather is getting back in the ring, announcing an "super exhibition" fight against YouTube sensation Logan Paul scheduled to take place early next year.The undefeated boxing icon posted a promotional video for the February...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match

Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match 00:34

 Boxing great Floyd Mayweather to return to ring in exhibition match with 0-1 YouTuber Logan Paul

