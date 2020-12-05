Boxing: Floyd Mayweather announces fight against YouTube sensation Logan Paul
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather is getting back in the ring, announcing an "super exhibition" fight against YouTube sensation Logan Paul scheduled to take place early next year.The undefeated boxing icon posted a promotional video for the February...
