UK Snooker Championship 2020: Best shots from Judd Trump and Neil Robertson final

BBC Sport Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Watch the best shots from an incredible UK Championship final in which Australian Neil Robertson beat world number one Judd Trump 10-9 after an hour-long deciding frame.
