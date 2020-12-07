Global  
 

NFL Week 13 recap: Browns make statement, Taysom Hill QB1, Jets 0-12, & much more

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
NFL Week 13 recap: Browns make statement, Taysom Hill QB1, Jets 0-12, & much moreThe Cleveland Browns improved to 9-3 in epic fashion with a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans, Taysom Hill continued to make his case as Drew Brees' heir apparent, the New York Jets found a new way to lose in falling to 0-12, and some coaching shakeups may be on the horizon. All that and more in this week's FOX NFL Sunday recap!
