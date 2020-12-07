NFL Week 13 recap: Browns make statement, Taysom Hill QB1, Jets 0-12, & much more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AFC East Preview Week 13: Can The Dolphins Keep Pace With The Bills?



CBS Miami sports anchor Mike Cugno looks at AFC East matchups in Week 13. The Dolphins and Bills continue to push for the playoffs, with winnable games against the Bengals and 49ers respectively. The.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:36 Published 3 days ago Fanalysis NFL Week 12: Jets & Giants Games



CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 12 with Tim McMaster, co-host and EP of the "Can't Wait" podcast from the Athletic, in the latest edition of Fanalysis. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 08:33 Published 1 week ago Cam Newton and Taysom Hill Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Quarterbacks to Start in Week 12



Start em sit em week 12 NFL fantasy quarterbacks Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:10 Published 2 weeks ago