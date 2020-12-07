IND vs AUS: India's new Mr Finisher - Hardik Pandya

Global  
 

IND vs AUS: India's new Mr Finisher - Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya has revealed that his biggest goal during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown period was to finish matches for India. Pandya achieved his objective on Sunday as he blasted an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls to propel India to a six-wicket win in the *2nd T20I* at the Sydney Cricket Ground and give the visitors an unassailable...
