IND vs AUS: India's new Mr Finisher - Hardik Pandya Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hardik Pandya has revealed that his biggest goal during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown period was to finish matches for India. Pandya achieved his objective on Sunday as he blasted an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls to propel India to a six-wicket win in the *2nd T20I* at the Sydney Cricket Ground and give the visitors an unassailable... Hardik Pandya has revealed that his biggest goal during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown period was to finish matches for India. Pandya achieved his objective on Sunday as he blasted an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls to propel India to a six-wicket win in the *2nd T20I* at the Sydney Cricket Ground and give the visitors an unassailable 👓 View full article

