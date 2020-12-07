Ronda Rousey aces World of Warcraft game thanks to actor Vin Diesel

Global  
 

American professional wrestler Ronda Rousey became a fanatic of online game, World of Warcraft (WoW), thanks to Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

Rousey, who initially struggled, is now a pro after Diesel showed her how to play the game on the sets of Furious 7. "I told Diesel's sister that I started playing WoW and she was like, 'No...
