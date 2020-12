Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Under-pressure Zinedine Zidane said Real Madrid's 1-0 win at Sevilla on Saturday, their first in La Liga since October, was significant after a testing run of games. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono guided Vinicius Junior's effort into his own net in the second half, allowing Zidane's side to take the three points and move up to third in...