England v South Africa 1st ODI cancelled, tour under threat
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Two members of England cricket's touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19, forcing Sunday's first one-day international to be cancelled and placing the rest of the tour in jeopardy.
The match in Paarl was to have opened the one-day series after Friday's scheduled first match in Cape...
England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International that was scheduled for Newlands on Friday.