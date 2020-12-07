Global  
 

England v South Africa 1st ODI cancelled, tour under threat

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Two members of England cricket's touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19, forcing Sunday's first one-day international to be cancelled and placing the rest of the tour in jeopardy.

The match in Paarl was to have opened the one-day series after Friday's scheduled first match in Cape...
 England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International that was scheduled for Newlands on Friday.

