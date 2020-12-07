Global  
 

Mourinho sends Tottenham warning as Sanchez is linked with January transfer

Football.london Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Mourinho sends Tottenham warning as Sanchez is linked with January transferHere is the latest Tottenham Hotspur news, views and rumours in your football.london morning digest, including Jose Mourinho sending his players a warning and an injury update on Tanguy Ndombele
