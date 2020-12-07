Sergio Perez wins maiden F1 race after George Russell heartbreak Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Sergio Perez took a remarkable debut Formula One win in the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after Mercedes fumbled what should have been a first victory for George Russell.



Standing in for Lewis Hamilton after the world champion tested positive for Covid-19, Russell on Sunday took the lead from teammate Valtteri Bottas at the... 👓 View full article

