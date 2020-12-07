EPL: Son, Harry Kane combine to give Tottenham 2-0 win over Arsenal

Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined again as they both scored for Premier League leader Tottenham in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby. It was a wonder goal from Son that put Spurs in front in the 13th minute. Freed down the left by Kane, the South Korean cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard (meter)...