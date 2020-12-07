Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EPL: Son, Harry Kane combine to give Tottenham 2-0 win over Arsenal

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined again as they both scored for Premier League leader Tottenham in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby. It was a wonder goal from Son that put Spurs in front in the 13th minute. Freed down the left by Kane, the South Korean cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard (meter)...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal

Jose Mourinho hails Son Heung-min and Harry Kane after star pair see off Arsenal 00:47

 Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane and Son Heung-min “world class” after theirlethal partnership fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League witha 2-0 north London derby win over Arsenal. Son and Kane set up each other’sfirst-half strikes, meaning they have now combined for 12 goals...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Arsenal

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side host north London rivals Arsenal as they lookto maintain their position at the top of the table in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Kane expected to be fit for derby [Video]

Kane expected to be fit for derby

Harry Kane was not involved in Tottenham's Europa League match with LASK Linz on Thursday but manager Jose Mourinho thinks the forward will be back to face Arsenal in Sunday's north London..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:22Published
Kane among Spurs injury concerns [Video]

Kane among Spurs injury concerns

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Harry Kane is struggling with an injury ahead of the north London derby against Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho compares Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to animals as the Tottenham pair combined again to beat Arsenal

 Jose Mourinho compared his star duo Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son to animals as they helped seal at 2-0 win for Tottenham in the north London derby. Kane and Son...
talkSPORT

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal: Harry Kane and Son score again

 Son Heung-min and Harry Kane both score again as Tottenham return to the top of the league with a north London derby win over Arsenal.
BBC News Also reported by •Indian ExpressBelfast Telegraph

Kane and Son combination proves lethal again as Tottenham punish Arsenal in North London derby

 Harry Kane and Son Heung-min continued their prolific partnership as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 in the North London derby.
Team Talk