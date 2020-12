You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Like a father figure to me’: Watch PM Modi’s tribute to Keshubhai Patel



Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad. Keshubhai Patel was Gujarat’s CM from March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:29 Published on October 29, 2020 ‘Failed to solve issues’: Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre over Kashmir, Article 370



Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti held her first party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, nine days after her release from a 14-month.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:23 Published on October 23, 2020 Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone



Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone. He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:00 Published on October 19, 2020