Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Super-sub Yuzvendra Chahal set a new record during the T20I against Australia

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
India's talented spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a brilliant show at the second Twenty20 International between India and Australia in Sydney on Sunday, December 6. Chahal went on to become the joint-holder of a record in T20Is for his nation.

The 30-year-old spinner dismissed star Aussie batsman Steve Smith. Chahal went on to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul

Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul 01:25

 India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal. He said, "The standard we set here in the Indian Cricket Team that...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Yuzvendra Chahal equals Jasprit Bumrah's record for most wickets for India in men's T20Is

 On Sunday, Chahal returned with figures of 1/51 in his four overs during the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at the SCG.
Zee News

2nd T20I Sydney: Yuzvendra Chahal equals record, Australia end on 194/5

 Matthew Wade blasted a fifty off just 25 balls and Steve Smith hit a wonderful cameo as Australia ended on 194/5 vs India at the SCG.
DNA