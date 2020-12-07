Super-sub Yuzvendra Chahal set a new record during the T20I against Australia
Monday, 7 December 2020 () India's talented spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a brilliant show at the second Twenty20 International between India and Australia in Sydney on Sunday, December 6. Chahal went on to become the joint-holder of a record in T20Is for his nation.
The 30-year-old spinner dismissed star Aussie batsman Steve Smith. Chahal went on to...
India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal. He said, "The standard we set here in the Indian Cricket Team that...