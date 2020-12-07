Manchester United tracking Atletico Madrid ace Kieran Trippier with former Tottenham defender eyed for Red Devils transfer
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Manchester United are considering a swoop for former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, reports claim. The 30-year-old England international currently plays for Atletico Madrid, and has starred this season as Atleti top the LaLiga table after ten matches – conceding only TWO goals in the process. He will enter the final year of his contract next […]