Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United tracking Atletico Madrid ace Kieran Trippier with former Tottenham defender eyed for Red Devils transfer

talkSPORT Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Manchester United are considering a swoop for former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, reports claim. The 30-year-old England international currently plays for Atletico Madrid, and has starred this season as Atleti top the LaLiga table after ten matches – conceding only TWO goals in the process. He will enter the final year of his contract next […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation [Video]

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games -..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures [Video]

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published
Man United 'have no real leader' [Video]

Man United 'have no real leader'

Former Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren and ex-Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker think Manchester United lack leaders in their team of the previous generations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published