Paul Scholes spots Liverpool using old Man Utd tactic to get best out front line

Daily Star Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Paul Scholes spots Liverpool using old Man Utd tactic to get best out front lineLiverpool put four goals past Wolves in a comprehensive victory at Anfield on Sunday night, with Paul Scholes likening Jurgen Klopp's side to Manchester United's in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson
