Bottas' 'shares have collapsed' after Sakhir GP

Monday, 7 December 2020
Bottas' 'shares have collapsed' after Sakhir GPDec.7 - Valtteri Bottas put himself under a spotlight in Sunday's Sakhir GP - for the wrong reasons. Although Bottas managed to just beat Lewis Hamilton's substitute Lewis Hamilton to pole on Sunday, George Russell clearly outclassed the Finn in the race. Team boss Toto Wolff isn't sure why Bottas appeared so out of sorts......check out full post »
