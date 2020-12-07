Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent appears to aim dig at Mikel Arteta over Arsenal’s woeful attacking record as striker is criticised for lack of goals
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at Mikel Arteta over the striker’s poor goalscoring form this season. Aubameyang has found the net just twice in the Premier League this term and fired another blank in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gabon international’s agent, […]
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at Mikel Arteta over the striker’s poor goalscoring form this season. Aubameyang has found the net just twice in the Premier League this term and fired another blank in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gabon international’s agent, […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources