Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent appears to aim dig at Mikel Arteta over Arsenal’s woeful attacking record as striker is criticised for lack of goals

talkSPORT Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at Mikel Arteta over the striker’s poor goalscoring form this season. Aubameyang has found the net just twice in the Premier League this term and fired another blank in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gabon international’s agent, […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Arsenal will succeed under Arteta'

'Arsenal will succeed under Arteta' 00:46

 Mikel Arteta will have Arsenal climbing the table but success will take time, says David Ornstein of The Athletic.

