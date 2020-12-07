Global  
 

IND vs AUS: I'm proud that we won T20 series without established players like Rohit, Bumrah,' says Kohli

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020
India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said winning the T20 series against Australia without established players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah meant a great deal to him and lavished praise on the marauding Hardik Pandya's "raw talent".

Pandya struck an unbeaten 22-ball 42 to take India home with six wickets in hands in the...
