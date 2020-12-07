When Kubrat Pulev taunted Wladimir Klitschko and got KOd – Anthony Joshua’s opponent looking for redemption in second world title shot
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua will defend his unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night at Wembley Arena. AJ must face his IBF mandatory challenger, who has a record of 28-1 (14 KOs). Pulev’s sole defeat came against Wladimir Klitschko on November 15, 2014. This is the Bulgarian’s only world title […]
Anthony Joshua will defend his unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night at Wembley Arena. AJ must face his IBF mandatory challenger, who has a record of 28-1 (14 KOs). Pulev’s sole defeat came against Wladimir Klitschko on November 15, 2014. This is the Bulgarian’s only world title […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources