Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Kubrat Pulev taunted Wladimir Klitschko and got KOd – Anthony Joshua’s opponent looking for redemption in second world title shot

talkSPORT Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua will defend his unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night at Wembley Arena. AJ must face his IBF mandatory challenger, who has a record of 28-1 (14 KOs). Pulev’s sole defeat came against Wladimir Klitschko on November 15, 2014. This is the Bulgarian’s only world title […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua work out ahead of world heavyweight fight

Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua work out ahead of world heavyweight fight 00:50

 Kubrat Pulev's live work-out ahead of Saturday's world heavyweight fight withAnthony Joshua at Wembley's SSE Arena

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev [Video]

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Kubrat Pulev pro record: Full details for Anthony Joshua’s opponent who lost to Wladimir Klitschko in only career defeat

 Kubrat Pulev will get his second world title shot this weekend when he goes toe-to-toe with Anthony Joshua at Wembley Arena. Pulev was supposed to face AJ in...
talkSPORT