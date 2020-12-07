Man Utd coach and team-mate give verdicts on Facundo Pellistri after U23 showing Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Facundo Pellistri scored his first goal for the Manchester United last Friday in the win over Southampton for the U23's side, and several club members have given their verdict on the teenager Facundo Pellistri scored his first goal for the Manchester United last Friday in the win over Southampton for the U23's side, and several club members have given their verdict on the teenager 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

