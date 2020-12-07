Bayern´s Martinez out ´for the foreseeable future´ Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Javi Martinez has been ruled out “for the foreseeable future” after sustaining a thigh injury during Bayern Munich’s draw with RB Leipzig on Saturday. The Spanish midfielder lasted just 25 minutes at the Allianz Arena and was replaced by Jamal Musiala, who scored Bayern’s first goal in a thrilling game that ended 3-3. Martinez will be […] 👓 View full article

