You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy



Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago Bilic: Prepare for a gun fight



West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic hits back at the club's critics after predictions his team would be bottom of the Premier League - and tells his players to prepare for a gun fight in their.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16 Published on November 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Four Leicester players nominated for new Premier League award Leicester City nominees for Fans' Footballer of the Year 2020 have been revealed as Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu and you can vote...

Leicester Mercury 1 week ago



Four Aston Villa players nominated for new Premier League award Aston Villa nominees for Fans' Footballer of the Year 2020 have been revealed as Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz and Trezeguet and you can vote for...

Walsall Advertiser 1 week ago



Four West Ham players nominated for prestigious Premier League award West Ham United nominees for Fans' Footballer of the Year 2020 have been revealed as Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Angelo Ogbonna and Tomas Soucek and you can...

Football.london 1 week ago