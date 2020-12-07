News24.com | Nagelsmann backing buoyant RB Leipzig to see off Man Utd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagelsmann: Complicated game for Man Utd



RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann says Manchester United face a 'complicated' final game in the Champions League group stage, as defeat in Germany would see them knocked out of the.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published 5 days ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss



Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,”.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview



A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on October 27, 2020