Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Nagelsmann backing buoyant RB Leipzig to see off Man Utd

News24 Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says his confident side can seize their chance in Tuesday's key Champions League match at home to Manchester United with only the victors assured of a last 16 berth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nagelsmann: Complicated game for Man Utd [Video]

Nagelsmann: Complicated game for Man Utd

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann says Manchester United face a 'complicated' final game in the Champions League group stage, as defeat in Germany would see them knocked out of the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig. “Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,”..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published