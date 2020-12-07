Millwall fans booing BLM kneel being investigated by FA with statement released

Global  
 

The FA have released a statement after some Millwall supporters decided to boo the taking of the knee ahead of their Championship encounter against Derby County at the weekend, which has since been condemned by the club
