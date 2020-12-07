Global  
 

Skip Bayless: It's officially over for Eagles' Carson Wentz, it's Jalen Hurts' time | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020
Skip Bayless: It’s officially over for Eagles’ Carson Wentz, it’s Jalen Hurts’ time | UNDISPUTEDThe Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and maybe the biggest storyline out of it was the long-anticipated Philly quarterback change. Carson Wentz was benched in the 3rd quarter after completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes and getting sacked 4 times. Rookie Jalen Hurts came in and provided a spark with both his legs and his arm, running for 29 yards and throwing his first career touchdown in the loss. After the game, Doug Pederson was non-committal on who the starter would be moving forward. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Pederson and the Eagles' difficult decision of who to start next week.
News video: Michael Vick: This is the Eagles' time to put Jalen Hurts on the field, talks Baker & Kyler | THE HERD

Michael Vick: This is the Eagles' time to put Jalen Hurts on the field, talks Baker & Kyler | THE HERD 04:12

 Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why the Philadelphia Eagles can't move off Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. Plus, hear what Vick has to say about Baker Mayfield & the Cleveland Browns' impressive win over the Tennessee Titans.

