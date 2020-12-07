Michael Vick: Seahawks’ loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the New York Giants. As the Giants pick themselves up this season with the help of Joe Judge and Daniel Jones, this win was strong. However, with the lack of their quarterback Jones in this game specifically, this win could be argued as an even bigger feat. Vick feels this is real cause for concern for Russell Wilson's Seahawks and this could lead to interesting matchups in the playoffs.
