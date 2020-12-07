Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Giants proved they want the NFC East in upset win against Seahawks | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Giants proved they want the NFC East in upset win against Seahawks | UNDISPUTEDThe New York Giants pulled off the upset of the week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-12. After their 4th straight win, the 5-and-7 Giants will now be in 1st place in the NFC East. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what contributed to the Giants win, and why the Seahawks should be concerned for the rest of the season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Giants proved they want the NFC East in upset win against Seahawks | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Giants proved they want the NFC East in upset win against Seahawks | UNDISPUTED 01:54

 The New York Giants pulled off the upset of the week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-12. After their 4th straight win, the 5-and-7 Giants will now be in 1st place in the NFC East. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what contributed to the Giants win, and why the Seahawks should be concerned...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'It's not time to bench Carson Wentz just yet' — Shannon Sharpe on Eagles loss to Seahawks in WK 12 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'It's not time to bench Carson Wentz just yet' — Shannon Sharpe on Eagles loss to Seahawks in WK 12 | UNDISPUTED

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 in a game Seattle dominated for most of the night. The Seahawk's defense sacked Carson Wentz 6 times and held Philly to under 300 yards of total..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:47Published
Shannon Sharpe: 'Mahomes will be great, but I won't be surprised if Brady's Bucs defeat Chiefs | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: 'Mahomes will be great, but I won't be surprised if Brady's Bucs defeat Chiefs | UNDISPUTED

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win their Sunday match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer. While Shannon Sharpe is taking the Chiefs as well and believes Patrick Mahomes will play an excellent..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published
Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED

We’ve got a great main course for you coming later today, with Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Washington at 4pm eastern on FOX. Dallas is looking to avenge a 25-3 loss earlier this..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 09:36Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL Week 13 winners, losers: Behind Joe Judge, New York Giants pull off upset of the season

 The New York Giants scored what could be a season-shaping win over the Seahawks on Sunday as they look to finish strong and seize the NFC East crown.
USATODAY.com