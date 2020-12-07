Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian bid for 2032 Olympics confirmed

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Australian bid for 2032 Olympics confirmedThe political leader of Australia's Queensland state has re-affirmed her commitment to a bid to host the 2032 Olympics around Brisbane.Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed after a meeting with International Olympic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like