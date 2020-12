You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona



Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi



RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA SQUAD DURING TEAM TRAINING SESSION, SOUNDBITES FROM BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ON WHY HE IS RESTING LIONEL MESSI AND Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:00 Published 2 weeks ago Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona



Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:27 Published 3 weeks ago