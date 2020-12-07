Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Skip & Shannon react to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTEDFloyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson just over a week ago, and the 43-year-old Mayweather looks to be cashing in on the buzz surrounding that fight by taking on the older Paul sibling. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the boxing match.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED 02:11

 Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson just over a week ago, and the 43-year-old Mayweather looks to be cashing in on the buzz surrounding...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul [Video]

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight [Video]

Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight

Fanmio Boxing has announced a boxing exhibition match-up between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The bout is set to take place on Feb. 21, 2021.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match [Video]

Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather to return to ring in exhibition match with 0-1 YouTuber Logan Paul

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published