Mark Schlereth: Drastic improvement of the NY Giants; gives kudos to Joe Judge & Jason Garrett | THE HERD

FOX Sports Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Mark Schlereth: Drastic improvement of the NY Giants; gives kudos to Joe Judge & Jason Garrett | THE HERDMark Schlereth joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the New York Giants win over Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks. Schlereth feels this is a huge improvement by the Giants under Joe Judge.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
